UNLAWFUL ACTIVITIES CASE NIA ARRESTS TWO PEOPLE LINKED WITH PFI

Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, both residents of Kota, were arrested for their alleged involvement in organising training for young PFI members along with three others, Mohammad Asif, Sadik Sarraf and Mohammad Sohail, the spokesperson of the federal agency said. The official said that Asif, Sarraf and Sohail were earlier charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case for organising weapon training camps in Jaipur and Kota to achieve the PFI's long-term agenda to establish Islamic rule in the country by 2047.