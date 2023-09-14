UNION MINISTER VK SINGH HOLDS PAKISTAN RESPONSIBLE FOR RECENT TERRORIST INCIDENT IN ANANTNAG

Retired General VK Singh on Anantnag Terrorist attack

Indore: Union Minister of State, General (Retired) VK Singh on Wednesday blamed Pakistan for the recent terrorist attack that rocked Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the demise of three security personnel.

Speaking in a political event here, VK Singh, expressed his concerns over the ongoing security challenges in the country. "Until Pakistan is completely disintegrated, there will be no respite from terrorism in Kashmir", said the former Army chief.

He also emphasized that these incidents would persist, and it would take time to stop such acts of violence as long as "Pakistan remained a destabilizing factor".

VK Singh pinpointed South Kashmir as the epicentre of terrorism in the region, emphasizing the prevalence of 'Jamaat' in many villages. He also addressed allegations made by the Congress, which had accused the BJP of celebrating amid the violence in Kashmir. "Everyone mourned the loss of lives in the encounter operation whereas Congress needs to take more concrete actions in support of soldiers", he said.

On the issue of allowing Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homes, Singh said, "Several groups like 'Jamaat' have hindered Kashmiri Hindus' return to their homeland. However, there will be improvement in the situation gradually."

VK Singh's statement came in the wake of a terror attack in the Kokar Nag area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter claimed the lives of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhatt of the Jammu Police. Simultaneously, three terrorists were also neutralized during ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

