New Delhi: Two persons were arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur by the crime branch of Delhi Police for making "sextortion calls" to Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel. The two persons — Mohammad Vakil and Mohammad Sahib — were arrested by the Delhi police, whereas the mastermind of the racket Mohammad Sabir is still at large.

Acting on a complaint filed by the Union minister's personal secretary, Alok Mohan in June, the two racketeers were nabbed in the first week of July, while a hunt is on to arrest the mastermind of the gang Mohammad Sabir. On June 26 of last month, Alok Mohan, personal secretary to Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, reported the matter in writing to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

"A video call came on the mobile phone of the Union minister. Upon receiving the call, a girl was found speaking vulgar and obscene talk over the phone. After three seconds, the minister snapped the call. Following this, an obscene video clip was sent on Patel's WhatsApp. Thereafter, the racketeers called Patel and threatened that the girl had complained of obscene behaviour against him. If he wants to avoid then pay the hefty amount otherwise the video will be made viral on social media," said the personal secretary of the Union minister.

In a “sextortion” call, the racketeers blackmail people with the threat of making a public recording of a phone/video call of sexual nature. Patel had received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number wherein the caller played a porn clip. The Union minister immediately cut the line. He then received a call in which the caller threatened to release his video clip on social media.

