New Delhi: Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said that out of 30 states, only 12 states had released funds for the post-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. Speaking to reporters at the Ambedkar International Centre here on Tuesday, the Union Minister did not provide the names of those states which have failed to disburse these funds but asserted that the "Centre alone cannot do all the things."

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had earmarked Rs 5,660 crore in the current fiscal targeting 6.615 million students under the 'Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students'. This scheme provides financial assistance for SC students to pursue post-matric education.

Speaking about manual scavenging, the minister said, "There is no manual scavenging in 508 districts of the country." According to the minister's reply in the Lok Sabha, between 2017 and 2022, 400 persons have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks in the country with the maximum number of deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh (61), followed by Tamil Nadu (56), Haryana (51), and Delhi (46).

Meanwhile, on the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Virendra Kumar hailed the vision of PM Modi. "A lot of things have changed post-2014 as millions of people are now availing facilities like 'free water access', 'gas connections', 'homes for poor' and several others," added the 69-year-old MP from Tikamgarh. Without naming the Congress, the minister took a jibe at the grand old party saying, "Now, as we move around and visit villages, and talk to people, they all praise PM Modi for coming up with schemes that are directly benefiting the lower strata of the population."

"Under the visionary leadership of the PM, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has done unprecedented work towards the welfare of 'Divyangjan' during the past few years", he said. According to the minister, after the implementation of the 'Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act 2016', the categories for disability have increased from 7 to 21 and reservation for 'Divyangjan' in government jobs has also been raised from 3 per cent to 4 per cent besides an increase in reservation in higher education to 5 per cent.

"Our department is coming up with schemes that are directly benefiting the 'Divyangjan' and we are working hard for their welfare by providing them scholarships, the study abroad programs and hence, now their contribution will play a huge role in the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat," he said. Meanwhile, on promoting sports for people with disabilities, he said, "At the Tokyo Paralympics, 54 para athletes participated and bagged 19 medals. This is a huge success. The construction of a sports complex for the disabled in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh is in process."

Asked about the status of the 'Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities initiative, the minister said, "The Centre alone cannot do this. Respective states should look into the matter and those states that are cooperating with us, have been availing these facilities."

