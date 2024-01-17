Union Home Ministry cancels Centre for Policy Research's FCRA license
Union Home Ministry cancels Centre for Policy Research's FCRA license
New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA license of Centre for Policy Research.
Incidentally, the CPR's Foreign Contribution Registration Act licence was put under suspension eleven months ago.
More details are awaited
