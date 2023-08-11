New Delhi: All ten Kuki, Zomi and Hmar MLAs from Manipur on Friday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide details substantiating claims that infiltration from neighbouring country Myanmar was the root cause of ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur. “We urge the Union Home Ministry to furnish details of illegal infiltrators from Myanmar and proof of their participation in the village defence efforts of Kuki, Zo and Hmar villages. We also appeal to the solicitor general to furnish proof of the bodies lying in Imphal mortuaries belonging to the illegal infiltrators, failing which we will take legal recourse,” the 10 MLAs said in a statement.

The MLAs Haokholet Kipgen, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, LM Khaute, Ngursanglur Sanate, Letpao Haokip, Letzamang Haokip, Chinlunthang, Nemcha Kipgen, Paolienlal Haokip and Vungzagin Valte, were criticising Shah and Mehta for their recent remarks. On Wednesday, Shah was speaking in Parliament that illegal influx from Myanmar is the major cause for the ongoing unrest in Manipur. Whereas, Solicitor General reportedly said that most of the unclaimed bodies related to the ethnic violence in Manipur belonged to those “infiltrators.”

“While our people are still reeling under relentless attacks on our villages by Meitei militias led by Manipur police, it is disheartening that the Union Home Minister stated in Parliament that the ethnic cleansing of Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people is a disturbance caused by infiltration from Myanmar. We urge the Solicitor General to furnish proof of the bodies in Imphal mortuaries belonging to illegal infiltrators,” the 10 MLAs said.

On Thursday all these 10 MLAs submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him not to withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur, a demand made by the Meitei community. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has warned the Meitei Civil Organisations and Meira Paibis not to enter the Kuki-Zo areas in Manipur. Referring to a rally taken out by Meitei Civil Organisations on Sunday, the ITLF said that the planned rally by Meitei Civil Organisations and Meira Paibis, set to take place on Aug 13 from Kanggui to Lamka, will further aggravate the volatile situation in the state.

“Consequently, we hereby declare that no Meitei will be permitted to enter the sacred lands of the indigenous Kuki-Zo tribe. It is imperative that any individual or group disregarding this notice be held accountable for any unfortunate incidents that may occur,” the ITLF said.

The Kuki tribal body also asked the 10 of their MLAs to abstain from attending the August 21 Manipur Special Assembly. “It is strictly mandated that no Kuki-Zo tribal MLA participate in any manner or form in the Manipur Special Assembly, scheduled for August 21,” the ITLF said. Following a recommendation from the Manipur government, Governor Anusuiya Uikey has called for a special Assembly session to discuss the present situation in Manipur on August 21.