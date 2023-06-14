New Delhi The Law Commission of India has started a fresh consultation process on Uniform Civil Code and sought views from the public and religious organisation In an official statement released by the Ministry of Law and Justice the Law Commission of India said it solicited views and ideas of the public and recognized religious organizations about Uniform Civil Code The 22nd Law Commission of India is inter alia examining the Uniform Civil Code a reference sent by the Ministry of Law amp Justice Initially the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 07102016 and further public appealsnotices dated 19032018 27032018 and 1042018 read the statement It added Pursuant to the same overwhelming responses have been received by the Commission The 21st Law Commission has issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law on 31082018 Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject Accordingly the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of Notice through “click here button or by Email at membersecretarylciatgovdotin to the Law Commission of India the statement addedAlso read Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in country says Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma