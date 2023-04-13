New Delhi After thanking the voters of his former parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala on April 11 the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a big rally in pollbound Karnatakas Kolar on April 16“There is a lot of excitement in the Congress over Rahuljis visit to Kolar The party campaign is on and is going very well All the senior state leaders including state unit chief DK Shiv Kumar and CLP leader K Siddaramaiah will attend the April 16 rally senior state leader BK Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat Kolar incidentally is the place where Rahul had made his controversial remark over Modi surname which led to his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court and later resulted in his disqualification from the Lok SabhaRahul who has alleged that his sentencing and disqualification was part of a BJPs agenda to target him is expected to attack the saffron party during his speech in Kolar on April 16 as he has been doing in the past said party insiders adding that the Wayanad visit was meant to showcase the leaders connect with the votersAccording to Congress veteran Anand Sharma “The manner in which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified has sent a wrong message If the same standards were applied to the speeches of other leaders the Parliament would be empty So far the way things are going for the Congress in the pollbound state shows that the grand old party has an edge over its rivals BJP and JDS said party insidersWhile Sharma predicted the “Congress will certainly win Karnataka Hari Prasad said “The Congress is more confident than the BJP and the JDS “There is chaos in the BJP over ticket distribution while we not only announced tickets early the exercise has been smooth so far said Hari Prasad According to party insiders Rahuls rally was earlier scheduled on April 10 but got postponed as the party wanted to finalise all the tickets before thatGiven that the party still has to clear around 30 odd seats party insiders said the exercise would be completed soon The former chief minister and CLP leader K Siddaramaiah met Rahul in Delhi ahead of his Wayanad visit to discuss the ticket distribution party campaign and the upcoming Kolar rally Over the past few days Rahul had been spending long hours during the CEC meetings to clear the party candidates for the May 10 assembly pollsLast year Rahul had given a target of 150 seats to the state unit but of late Karnataka Congress president DK Shiv Kumar has been claiming the party would easily win 130 seats As per norms the party needs 113 seats to get a simple majority in the House of 224 members “The 40 percent commission BJP government in Karnataka will be limited to less than 40 seats The people will not pardon the state government There is conflict and chaos in the BJP In contrast there has been no conflict in the Congress over the past two years The Congress is the most united in Karnataka AICC incharge Karnataka Randeep Surjewala saidAlso read Surat court begins hearing on Rahul Gandhi s plea for stay on conviction in defamation case