UNDER PM SVANIDHI WEST BENGAL AND GUJARAT WILL GET OVER 45 CRORE AND 500 CRORE RESPECTIVELY GOVT IN RS

New Delhi: Under PM SVANidhi scheme, as on 3 August 2023, a sum of Rs. 45.46 crore and another Rs. 522.55 crore have been disbursed by the lending institution in West Bengal and Gujarat respectively, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to the information from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, "For the state of West Bengal, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has given first loan disbursement target of 3,50,000 under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. As of 03.08.2023, the state received 92,325 applications under the scheme. Out of which, 56,243 loans were sanctioned and 41,252 were disbursed."

For Gujarat, the hometown of PM Modi and a stronghold of the saffron party, "MoHUA has given 1st loan disbursement target of 4,00,000 under PM SVANidhi Scheme. As of 03.08.2023, the State received 5,46,308 applications under the scheme, out of which, 4,12,358 loans were sanctioned and 3,99,736 were disbursed."

This information came in as a written response from Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs while replying to a question from TMC MP Shanta Chhetri enquiring about the details of loans given under PM SVANidhi to West Bengal and Gujarat so far.

To a question on the comparison chart for the distribution of funds between the two states, the minister replied that "Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, no funds are allocated to States/UTs. Loans are directly disbursed to the beneficiary street vendors by the Lending Institutions. As of 03.08.2023, a total of ₹45.46 Cr. and ₹522.55 Cr. have been disbursed by the lending institution in the State of West Bengal and Gujarat respectively."