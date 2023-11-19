UNACCEPTABLE EXTREMELY PETTY CONGRESS LEADER JAIRAM RAMESH SLAMS ORGANIZERS FOR NOT INVITING KAPIL DEV TO WORLD CUP FINAL MATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the organizers of the ICC World Cup final match at Ahmedabad on Sunday for not inviting Kapil Dev to the event.

"It is simply unacceptable and extremely petty that Kapil Dev was not invited by the cricket establishment for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Like Bedi, Kapil Dev is known to speak his mind, and he did come out openly in support of the agitating women wrestlers a few months back, " Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court pulled up the counsels for repeating the arguments on charges in the alleged sexual harassment case against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The matter pertains to complaints filed by six women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal asked the counsels for all parties to file written submissions. The matter was listed in the fourth week of November.

The court noted that it is argued by the defence counsel, Rajiv Mohan, that this court has no jurisdiction to try any offence allegedly committed outside India as the sanction under Section 188 Cr.PC has not been obtained. It is also argued that no sanction is required when the offence is partly committed in India and partly outside India, the court noted.

The court also noted the submissions made by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) that the act of sexual harassment was a continuing offence as it didn't stop at any particular time. As per APP, the accused molested the victim whenever he got the opportunity and such harassment can not be looked at as isolated, the court noted.