New Delhi: The Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed will visit India from 3-5 July.

This is her first visit to the country after her reappointment to the post for a second five-year term in January 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said. During her visit, Mohammed will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, and India’s G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.

In Bengaluru, she will interact with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India’s achievements in the digital arena that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges.

Highly placed sources said her visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on India’s ongoing G-20 Presidency and its achievements in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the SDG Summit in September this year, and issues related to Climate Action in the context of developmental priorities. Mohammed's visit is a reflection of India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its contribution to the UN and its ongoing G20 Presidency, in addressing global challenges meaningfully.

Meanwhile, Amina J Mohammed is currently on a tour to Bangladesh and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Gono Bhaban on Sunday. Several key issues including SDG, climate change, Rohingya, impacts of the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy came up for discussion.