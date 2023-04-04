Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking development, the Senior Jail Superintendent of Bareilly Central Prison Number 2, Rajiv Kumar Shukla, has been suspended on Tuesday night. The suspension was a result of Shukla's failure to follow due procedure while arranging a meeting of outsiders with former MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is lodged in the same jail.

According to the report, Shukla was found guilty of adopting a casual approach while tackling his subordinates, which was also one of the reasons for his suspension. Before his suspension, a notice was served on him, and Officiating DIG, Bareilly Range (Prison) R N Pandey was entrusted with conducting an inquiry.

"The senior jail superintendent Rajeev Kumar Shukla has been placed under suspension," said Officiating DIG, Bareilly Range (Prison). "Shukla was suspended for not following the jail manual. His dereliction while discharging duty was the prime reason for his suspension."

Ashraf, who is the younger brother of jailed MP Atiq Ahmed, has been lodged in Bareilly district jail since July 2020. Along with Atiq and others, he has been accused in the murder of advocate Umesh Pal that took place in Prayagraj on February 24. The accused, including Ashraf, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Pal while sitting inside the jail.

On March 7, an SHO attached to Bithri Chainpur police station in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh filed a case against a prison guard and a person who used to supply goods inside the jail. It was alleged that both were working as conduits for Ashraf and facilitating the supply or delivery of cash or other items to him. The duo was also involved in arranging meetings of outsiders with Ashraf, in violation of the jail manual.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken the matter seriously and has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The authorities have also reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the inmates and maintaining the integrity of the jail system.