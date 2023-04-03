Assam: Reacting to an audio clip wherein Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was threatened by the pro-Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah on Monday dashed off a letter to the media terming the incident as 'unfortunate'.

In a statement issued to the media, ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah said, "United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) would like to address the leadership of the pro-Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice that the threat message sent to the Chief Minister of Assam, telephonically, seemed to be unfortunate and misunderstood.

Aftermath 'Operation Bluestar' launched by the Indian forces at the Golden Temple in Amritsar from June 1 to 10, 1984, a wave of anti-Sikh riots spread to various parts of the country. But the people of Assam refrained from any mental or physical harassment to Sikhs living in Assam.'' He further stated, ''There were no incidents of Sikhs in Assam during the riots that broke out after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. There was a Congress government in both Assam and New Delhi at that time."

"Even the political leaders of Assam at that time abstained from making negative comments against the freedom-loving Sikh community and today is no exception. The generosity of the Tholgiri (indigenous) people of Assam and its customs are known to all. Furthermore, there was no scope for torture or harassment of the eight members of pro-Khalistani organisation Waris Punjab De, who were moved to the Dibrugarh jail from Punjab recently." Hence, we appeal to the leaders of Sikhs for Justice to refrain from issuing such remarks and remember the role of the political leaders and people of Assam during the troubled situation in the past, Baruah pointed out.