UK TO HOST WORLD LEADERS AT AI SAFETY SUMMIT FROM NOV 1 INDIA TO PARTICIPATE

New Delhi: The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, will host the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire. India will be taking part in the Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit to be hosted by the UK from November 1 to 2. Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar taking to X, said, "Look forward to discussing ways in which Artificial Intelligence can be harnessed to transform lives of citizens, catalyze #DigitalEconomy while ensuring #Safety & #Trust of #DigitalNagriks."

The event promises to bring together international governments, prominent AI companies, civil society groups and renowned experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) research. The summit's primary focus is to address the burgeoning concerns surrounding the risks posed by AI, especially at the cutting edge of development, and to strategise on internationally coordinated measures to mitigate these potential hazards.

According to the UK government sources, Frontier AI models hold enormous potential to power economic growth and drive scientific progress and wider public benefits, while also posing potential safety risks if not developed responsibly. To be hosted at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, a significant location in the history of computer science development and once the home of British Enigma codebreaking, it will see coordinated action to agree a set of rapid, targeted measures for furthering safety in global AI use.

The five objectives that will be discussed at the summit are a shared understanding of the risks posed by frontier AI and the need for action, the forward process for international collaboration on frontier AI safety, including how best to support national and international frameworks, appropriate measures, which individual organisations should take to increase frontier AI safety, areas for potential collaboration on AI safety research, including evaluating model capabilities and the development of new standards to support governances and showcase how ensuring the safe development of AI will enable AI to be used for good globally.

The summit will provide an opportunity for the participants to explore avenues for international collaboration concerning frontier AI safety, including mechanisms to bolster national and international frameworks. It is pertinent to note that laws regarding the application of AI are not specific in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) regulates AI in India, with the responsibility of developing, implementing and managing AI laws and guidelines.