Ujjain: The Ujjain police on Monday arrested for using a drone to make a video recording of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who was visiting the city to offer his prayers at the Baba Mahakal temple there. The video of the drone continuously following Doval as he went for the darshan is going viral on social media, thereby drawing flak for the Ujjain police for the alleged 'major security lapse'.

As informed by sources, the drone was first spotted at around 10 pm, when it caught the eye of a media person who enquired the police about it. The police, clueless and alarmed at the presence of drone flying without any permission, could not answer the media, which further raised questions at the quality of security arranged for the NSA's visit.

The matter was however taken cognizance of, and the police officials registered a case against the perpetrator immediately under Section 188 of the IPC in the Mahakal police station. ASP Abhishek Anand said that the police had immediately started probing the matter and had identified the young accused overnight, followed by his arrest next morning.

"The accused is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and had come to visit Baba Mahakal. He was using the drone to shoot a video of the NSA, but without any permissions. His name is Saryash Kumar Chaturvedi, and he is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. We have filed an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC. We have also seized the drone and the accused is currently under interrogation," the ASP said.

Though the matter has been officially taken care of, the security lapse is being criticised especially when the Ujjain IG was also present with NSI Ajit Doval during his visit.