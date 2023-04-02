Udaipur: In a gruesome incident in Udaipur, a man raped and killed an 8-year-old girl and disposed of her body in a nearby deserted place after chopping it into several pieces. The police have detained the culprit identified as Kamlesh -- a young school dropout, who was the neighbour of the victim.

As informed by Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma, the culprit committed the heinous crime on Sunday night, when he was alone at home. "He was playing some kind of video game when he kidnapped the child playing in the neighbourhood. He then raped and killed her, and chopped her body into pieces in his own house, while his parents were gone out," the SP said, adding that police are yet to ascertain if the game had anything to do with the crime.

The body was found in an abandoned property located right opposite to the house of the accused, about 200 meters away from the victim's house, four days after the crime was committed, he said. The child's parents had filed a complaint about the missing child on March 29, after which the police started probing the matter. "We were continuously on the search for the child. Then we were informed that her body is lying in a nearby property. We reached to find that it has been cut into several pieces," the SP said.

The body was immediately sent for postmortem and it was confirmed that the child was sexually abused, the official said. The investigation was intensified after the recovery of the body. "There aren't any CCTV cameras in the village, so we nabbed the accused based on suspicion," the official said, adding that the accused is currently under interrogation. He further said the police plan on filing a chargesheet soon in the case and recommend the case be taken up on an urgent basis for hearing and trial.