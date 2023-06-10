New Delhi Hours after appointing Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as Nationalist Congress Party NCP presidents party chief Sharad Pawar said that two working presidents were needed in order to monitor the nationwide affairs of the party even as he dismissed suggestions that Supriya Sule as working president has upset his nephew Ajit Pawar asserting he himself had mooted the proposal The suggestion was made by him Ajit Pawar So where is the question of him being happy or unhappy Pawar told reporters here to questions on the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition being upset about Sule s elevationAjit Pawar was seen as an heirapparent in the NCP but his dalliances with the BJP including an early morning swearingin as Maharashtra deputy chief minister along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2019 had not been received well by the party There is no vacancy now We can talk about it when there is a vacancy Pawar quipped when asked if Patel or Sule could become NCP chief in the futureResponding to reporters Pawar said that the current situation is such that it would be unjustified to allot the responsibility of all states to a single person Patel has been given the responsibility to oversee party activities in Madhya Pradesh Gujarat Rajasthan Jharkhand Goa and the Rajya Sabha On the other hand Sule is incharge of the party affairs in Maharashtra Haryana and Punjab and in matters related to women youth students and the Lok Sabha Pawar announced the names of the two working presidents at the party s 24th anniversary Patel for whom the announcement was unexpected said that he has been working with Sharad Pawar since 1999 and would continue to work hard Talking to reporters here Ajit Pawar said Some media channels ran stories that Ajit Pawar did not get any responsibility I would like to tell them that I have the responsibility of leader of opposition in Maharashtra Asserting that he was active in state politics by choice the former state deputy chief minister said For the past several years Supriya is in Delhi I am active in state politics I have responsibility of the state since I am the leader of opposition The BJP was quick to take a dig at the announcement made by the NCP chief If only Sharad Pawar loved his nephew as much as Mamata Banerjee loves hers BJP Information Technology Department incharge Amit Malviya said on Twitter Pawar also said elevating Patel and Sule was a conscious decision taken by the entire party This is a conscious decision by the entire party and not me alone If I had to make a decision why would I have waited all these years the NCP supremo shot back when asked about the allegations of nepotism Pawar said there was not even one per cent truth in reports of Ajit Pawar being upset with the decision Jayant Patil is already the president of Maharashtra unit of NCP Ajit Pawar is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly Praful Patel and Supriya Sule did not have any such responsibility in the party and were ready to devote time for the party Pawar said He said senior party leaders had made suggestions to the effect and the proposal was under discussion within the party for the past one month and he had only made the announcement on SaturdayAlso Read Pawar transfer Praful Patel Supriya Sule new working NCP presidentsMeanwhile Pawar confirmed that he will meet the Opposition leaders in Patna on June 23 and work on bringing the Opposition parties together to contest against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections On 23rd June all of us opposition people will meet in Bihar and decide a programme We will tour the whole country and present those programs in front of the people and we will focus on changing the condition of the country by showing the path of change to the countrymen he tweeted The Opposition meeting is being led by Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar Some of the Opposition leaders attending the meeting include Congress s Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray