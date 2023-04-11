Gorakhpur: Two TTEs were suspended and departmental inquiry was ordered against one for allegedly beating up a passenger for trying to travel in an AC coach with a general ticket at Gorakhpur railway platform. A video of the incident went viral recently and ETV Bharat carried the news yesterday.

Senior DCM of Lucknow division issued an order in this regard on Tuesday. It has been alleged that the accused TTEs violated law and order and their service rules by assaulting the passenger. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the TTEs should not have taken law in their own hands and misbehaved with the passenger.

On April 6, passenger, Mansar Ali boarded the Gorakhdham Express at Gorakhpur. He is an engineer from Agra and was going to Lucknow. Mansar, who had purchased a general ticket, approached the TTE, Mazhar Hussain to arrange for a seat in the AC compartment. A verbal altercation broke out between the passenger and the TTE. The passenger was allegedly pushed out of the coach by the TTE. Mazhar along with other TTEs, allegedly beat up the passenger on the platform of Gorakhpur railway station. Meanwhile, Mansar alleged that the TTE assaulted him after he addressed him in an informal manner. "I hail from the western part of Uttar Pradesh where we normally address people in an informal manner. But, the TTE took offence at this and started assaulting me," Mansar alleged.

After the incident, the passenger was detained after the TTE filed a complaint against him. However, after scrutinising the contents of the video relating to the incident that had gone viral, action was taken against the accused TTEs.