New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more Lok sabha MPs --Thomas Chazhikadan and A M Ariff-- for the remaining winter session of Parliament. Both the suspended MPs are from Kerala and have been suspended for showing placards in the House. This takes the number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha to 97. So far 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend the two MPs, Joshi said, "This House having taken serious note of the grave misconduct C Thomas and A M Arif MPs in utter disregard to the House and the Chair by entering into the House with placard and entering the Well and having been named by the Chair resolve that the above mentioned be suspended from the House for the remainder of the service under Rule 374 (2)." Srirang Appa Barne, who was in the Chair then passed the resolution through voice vote.