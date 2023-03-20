Crowd assembled near leopard carcasses at Rajasamand village in Rajasthan

Deoghar (Rajasamand): Two female leopards, one six years old and the other two years old, were electrocuted when an 11 KV live snapped and fell on them. The mishap happened at Kundwa village in the Rajasamand district of Rajasthan. The village comes under the Deogarh subdivision of the district.

On Sunday night, a thunderstorm lashed the region leading to the snapping of the 11 KV high-tension powerline. In the meantime, two female leopards, who were hiding at a nearby marble dumping ground, came out in the open. "Both the wild animals would have come out in search of food or water. But, unfortunately, the live wire fell on them leading to the leopards' death.

On Sunday, a gale accompanied by a thunderstorm hit the region. The live wire would have disconnected due to the blowing of strong winds. Perhaps an electrical short-circuit led to the delinking of the wire. When these two leopards went outside, the wild animals might have come in contact with the live wire. The female leopard and its cub were electrocuted," said forest department official Rajendra Singh Chundawat.

Kundwa village sarpanch Kaluram Gurjar asked a villager Karan Sharma to visit the spot and enquire about the incident. The mishap took place at around 2.30 am on Sunday night. Sharma after visiting the spot confirmed the incident. Thereafter, Deoghar forest division ranger Kamlesh Singh Rawat was alerted about the leopards' death.

After receipt of the information, forester Rajendra Singh Chundawat visited the spot, along with his team. Both the leopards' carcasses were sent to the forest department for an autopsy at Deoghar. After the completion of the post-mortem, the mortal remains of the leopards were disposed of, said the forest officer.