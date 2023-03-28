Twitter blocks BBC Punjabi verified account in India citing legal demand
Published: 1 hours ago
Twitter blocks BBC Punjabi verified account in India citing legal demand
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Popular microblogging site has withheld the BBC's Punjabi language social media page in India in response to a legal demand raised. It is still unclear whether the demand was made by the Narendra Modi-led Union government or the Mann-led Punjab government. The blocking comes at a time when the Punjab police is on an active manhunt to nab pro-Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.
"If the media, the judiciary is still going to justify this ...then let us understand we are now a state ruled by one party. The state is now one party & one party has become the state!!" Tehseen Poonawalla, a political analyst tweeted, calling it out as an injustice.
-
If the media, the judiciary is still going to justify this ...then let us understand we are now a state ruled by one party . The state is now one party & one party has become the state!!#BBC#BBCPUNJAB @bbcpunjabi #BBCPunjabi pic.twitter.com/eC7ceq6SlB— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) March 28, 2023
"In the name of national security or there own political insecurity.#bbc Kissan anthem “Oh Bik Gaya Paave Inda Da Media BBC de Utte Jhote Chaye Hoye Ne” Bbc the most credible voice is silenced by @BhagwantMann and @narendramodi, so called custodians of democracy," Brinder Singh Dhillon, Punjab Youth Wing leader wrote in Twitter.
-
*their— Brinder (@brinderdhillon) March 28, 2023
It maybe recalled, the crackdown against the British Media major by the Income Tax raids on Feb. 14 was highly criticised. The raids followed the broadcast of a documentary made by the BBC. The documentary - India: The Modi Question was revisiting the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The ruling BJP has branded the documentary as "hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage" made with a "colonial mind-set".
On March 19, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s Twitter account was withheld in India. Next day, Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh's Twitter account was withheld in India.