Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the question paper leak case of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to file a status report in the matter.

While hearing a plea of a State Congress leader seeking CBI probe into the question paper leak case, the High Court directed the SIT of State Police to furnish the status report on the investigation within three weeks and also asked the State government to file its counter affidavit. The court posted the matter to April 11.

The Telangana Advocate General opposed the petition seeking CBI investigation. The Telangana Police which has handled high-profile cases is competent to investigate into this (paper leak) case, he submitted adding electronic evidence which is gathered needs to be thoroughly examined.

So far nine people were arrested and the SIT has taken them into custody and further investigations were on, the AG said. Expressing doubts over the SIT probe into the issue, the petitioner's counsel submitted before the court that there may not be fair and transparent investigation by the SIT and sought a comprehensive inquiry into the paper leak issue by the CBI.

The petitioner's counsel further submitted that the State's IT Minister K T Rama Rao convened a press conference and stated, "It is the fault of two individuals". How can it be stated that only two persons are involved when the matter is still in the initial stages of the investigation, the counsel contended.

The TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak. Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups for the past several days over the alleged question paper leak, the Commission on March 17 cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests.

Nine people, including an Assistant Section Officer in the TSPSC, a contract employee of the Commission, two candidates and a police constable were arrested on March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach, for stealing and leaking of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper. The exam was held on March 5. (PTI)