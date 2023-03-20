Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the question paper leak case of a recruitment test conducted by the TSPSC on Monday issued a notice to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and party MP A Revanth Reddy over his allegations in connection with the case.

In the notice, the SIT of Hyderabad Police, asked the Congress leader to be present at the SIT office on March 23 and produce documents or other thing/material which may be relevant for the purpose of investigation being carried on in connection with the case. He (Revanth Reddy) has been asked to share the information and submit evidence to the SIT with regard to the allegations made by him, police said.

The TPCC chief on Sunday alleged that about 100 people hailing from Mallial mandal had secured more than 103 marks in Group-I exams. The Congress MP further alleged that personal assistant of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has links with the second accused (a contract employee at TSPSC) in the paper leak case and the PA and the accused belong to neighbouring villages.

"With regard to the allegations, we have asked him to produce whatever evidence he has to prove that," a senior police official told PTI. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups for the past several days over the question paper leak, the Commission on March 17 cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests. Nine people, including an Assistant Section Officer in the TSPSC, a contract employee of TSPSC, two candidates and a police constable were arrested on March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach, for stealing and leaking of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper. The exam was held on March 5.

Police are investigating if there are more people involved in the case and whether any other question papers had also been leaked. (PTI)