TRUCK DRIVER RAPES MINOR GIRL IN GUJARATS SURAT POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

Surat (Gujarat): A 10-year-old girl was forcibly taken to nearby farmland and raped in Gujarat's Borsara village in Surat district. The horrific incident took place on Saturday night when the minor was sleeping, along with other kids, in the migrant workers' camp. A truck driver whose identity was not known stealthily entered the camp and forcibly dragged the girl to nearby farmland. The accused after raping her, fled the spot. The accused put a hand on the victim's mouth to stop her from raising an alarm. After committing the heinous crime, the accused vanished from the crime spot.

Crying inconsolably, the victim went to the camp and narrated her ordeal to her family members. The family members of the victim immediately rushed her to Surat Civil Hospital. About five days ago, the girl had arrived at the camp to take care of a newborn. The minor victim belonging to a migrant labourer's family from Madhya Pradesh and was staying at Mota Borsara village in Mangrol taluk of the district. The migrant workers' staying facility was located in an industrial area of the district. The girl was sleeping, along with other children of her family when the accused entered the place. On receiving information, the Kosamba police rushed to the spot and started the investigation. The police are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area.

The police picked up some leads in the case. In the CCTV footage, the person was seen entering the camp. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) BK Vanar, who is attached to the rural Surat police department, said, "The Kosamba police have begun probing the incident. The minor victim had come from her hometown situated in Madhya Pradesh recently. She has been undergoing treatment at the hospital. On the basis of CCTV camera footage, we have identified the accused to some extent."