Agartala: Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was caught watching porn while being present at the State Legislative Assembly which is in session. A short clip of the MLA watching the sexual content has trickled out in social media with netizens hurling a volley of abuse on the legislator for having desecrated the sanctity of the House.

Sources in the Tripura legislative assembly informed that the incident took place on the second day of the assembly session on Monday However, the video of the BJP legislator watching sexual content during the Assembly session has now gone viral on social media since late on Wednesday night.

Jadab Lal Nath, who was a CPIM leader, had joined BJP before 2018. Nath contested the election on a BJP ticket in 2018 against CPIM candidate and former Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath but lost the contest. However, in the 2023 Assembly poll, he contested again and won from the Bagbasha Assembly Constituency of Tripura’s North district.

In the now-viral video, he was seen holding a tablet where the alleged video was playing. Netizens reacted to this video and called it very 'shameful' for an elected representative to do such things during an ongoing assembly session. However, after several attempts, there was no reaction available from the Speaker of the Assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen.

"Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching porn during the State Assembly session. Sanskari Party ke Sanskari MLA, they garland the rapists in Gujarat & watch porn in Tripura Assembly," tweeted one user Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy, whose bio said he was a BRS party member.

In the past as well, several incidents of public representatives watching porn inside the Assembly have been reported. In 2012, two MLAs of the Karnataka Assembly were caught watching porn in the state assembly. A United Kingdom Parliamentarian Neil Parish was forced to resign last year after admitting to watching porn inside the chamber when the session was underway.

The 65-year-old lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative resigned from his post after admitting to deliberately watching pornography on his cell phone in the House of Commons chamber in April 2022.

