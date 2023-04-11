TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO RESIDENT SUNITI MAHARAJS SEARCH FOR ROOTS ENDS AFTER 138 YEARS

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): The long-cherished dreams of Suniti Maharaj belonging to Trinidad and Tobago was fulfilled on Monday. After a gap of 138 years, she was successful in searching for the roots of her forefathers. It was a joyous moment for Suniti and her relatives when she arrived at Adipur village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. She became emotional when had the first glimpse of her ancestors' village. People of the village and relatives were eagerly waiting for Suniti.

Suniti was accorded a warm welcome with the beating of drums when she entered the village. The villagers welcomed her as per the Indian tradition and culture. The womenfolk garlanded Suniti and offere 'aarti' while greeting her. Suniti left for Adipur, the village of her ancestors, from Varanasi on Monday morning.

Suniti exchanged pleasantries with relatives and villagers. She also enquired about their well-being. "The desire to meet near and dear ones even at this age when I was growing older, didn't stop me continue to search for my ancestors' village. Finally, I achieved a breakthrough. My long-cherished wishes were fulfilled. I was overwhelmed after visiting the village," said Suniti.

Dilip Giri, president of the Indentured Labourers' Foundation, played an important role when Suniti was searching for her roots for decades. Recalling history, Suniti Maharaj said, "Britishers sent my great grandfather Narayan Dubey as an indentured labourer to Trinidad and Tobago in 1885. But, I did not lose hope to visit my forefathers' roots in India. I belonged to the fourth generation of my family." Suniti Maharaj also offered prayers at the temple situated in the village. She also tried her hand at the fodder-cutting machine as well tubewell pump at the village.