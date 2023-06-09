TRAVEL LIGHT LEAVE YOUR BRAINS BEHIND CONGRESS TELLS JAISHANKAR

Hyderabad Congress party took a swipe at Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar saying that he has join the Sangh brigade travel light leave your brains behind for calling Rahul Gandhi of being habitual at criticising the country whenever he is abraod The snide remarks were made by Congress media head Pawan Khera Khera said he hoped that the Union Minister was able to block the news including Hathras referring to the Hathras rape Lakhimpur referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident farmers protest wrestlers protest and Manipur the breakdown of lawamp order among others from being transmitted across the world I hope Mr Jaishankar was able to block the transmission of Hathras Lakhimpur farmers protests wrestlers protests news on Kathua Unnao Ankita Bhandari Manipur etc across the world And he is supposed to be educated Precondition to joining the Sangh brigade travel light leave your brains behind Khera tweeted tagging an ANI video of Jaishankar s press conference on FridayReadTableau celebrating Indira Gandhi assassination S Jaishankar lashes out at CanadaEarlier on Thursday Congress general secretary incharge communications Jairam Ramesh slammed Jaishankar by making a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as having gone out and spoke about the national politics in stages during his foreign trips and has now installed Jaishankar as a Union Minister The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you your ministerial position You know it but you cannot acknowledge it Dr Minister Jairam wrote in twitter Read Now it is fault of British that train has crashed Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM ModiOn Thursday Jaishankar said Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country The world is looking at us and what are they seeing Elections are held sometimes one party wins and some other times the other party wins If there is no democracy in the country such a change should not come Results for all elections should be the same 2024 ka result toh wahi hoga hamein pata haiI have no objection to whatever he does inside the country but I don t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest Jaishankar said