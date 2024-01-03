TRANSPORTERS CALL OFF STRIKE AFTER ASSURANCE FROM GOVT

New Delhi: Finally there is some respite!

The transporters' protests that had come to a stalemate have been called off.

The protests were over increase in quantum of punishment in hit-and-run cases that came under the purview of the the new criminal code. The protesters decided to call off the strike on Tuesday night after an assurance from the Centre.

The Centre has assured that it would hold talks with them before implementing the provisions.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called on Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday during the course of which Bhalla had informed them that provisions under the new law has not been notified yet.

He also told them that the ministry would speak to AIMTC before implementing it.

Following this, AIMTC made an appeal to drivers to end the strike.

According to AIMTC Chairman Malkit Singh Bal, Section 106 (2) of the new law has a provision of up to 10 years' imprisonment and fine in 'hit-and-run' cases.

Transporters and truck drivers are opposed to this provision and they have also asked for non-implementation of the provision.