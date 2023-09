TRANSPORT MINISTRY FINALISING POLICY FOR USING MUNICIPAL WASTE IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION GADKARI

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said his ministry is finalising a policy for use of municipal waste in road construction.

Addressing a press conference, Gadkari further said the government is considering offering incentives to construction equipment manufacturers for not using fossil fuels. "We are finalising the policy for using municipal waste in road construction," he said.

Gadkari said his ministry has taken several initiatives to decarbonise the transport sector and that the government is working on developing electric highways between Delhi and Jaipur.