TRADITION AND DIPLOMATIC SYMBOLISM BEHIND TOSHAKHANA

New Delhi: With former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan being sentenced to three years in prison, the word doing the rounds in South Asia is “Toshakhana”. Khan has been found guilty of retaining gifts that he had received on official visits abroad. These gifts should have been deposited in Pakistan’s 'Toshakhana' instead.

The Toshakhana was a Mughal place where princes store gifts and emblems of honour that they received for their posterity. The term is a word of Persian origin that literally translates into “treasure house”. Under British colonial rule, officials of the East India Company were not allowed to accept diplomatic gifts, often weapons or jewels, known as Khilat, from Indian or Middle Eastern rulers and their subjects. When the procedure required that the officials received such a Khilat, the official would deposit it in the company's treasury or Toshakhana. The objects were later used for exchanging gifts with other rulers when it was deemed appropriate to enter into an exchange of Khilat.

What Imran Khan has been found guilty of is retaining some such gifts he had received during official visits abroad for his personal use without informing the 'Toshakhana'. These include a Graff watch he had received from the Saudi Crown Prince worth over Rs 10 lakhs, Rolex watches, a valuable pen, expensive cufflinks and a ring. His wife Bushra Bibi has also retained a necklace, a bracelet, a ring and a pair of earrings received as gifts during official visits abroad.

So, what are the rules that govern the use of items meant for the 'Toshakhana' in India? And who can retain such items? According to a June 1978 gazette notification, every gift received by a person from India during an official visit abroad should be deposited in the 'Toshakhana' within 30 days of his or her return. The 'Toshakhana' officials are then required to assess the worth of the gift in the Indian market. Recipients are allowed to keep items that are valued at less than Rs 5,000. If it exceeds the limit, they can retain it by paying the difference between the limit and the assessed value of the gift in the Indian market. However, they can retain gifts that are seen as of symbolic value. Gifts that are not purchased by recipients will remain at the disposal of the government.

When a person receives a gift during an official visit abroad, it is given for his or her official position and not individual capacity. In most countries, 'Toshakhana' and similar such archival facilities’ rules apply to heads of government and state, ministers and presiding officers of legislatures. But in India, the rules also apply to bureaucrats, diplomats and IPS officers as well if they are part of official delegations going abroad.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, between January 2019 and April 2022, the Toshakhana received 2,036 items, that cumulatively have a value of Rs 7.76 crore. So, what is done with all such items?

The Ministry of External Affairs may donate artefacts of cultural value to public museums in the country. Articles from the 'Toshakhana' are also used in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Niwas (Shimla), the Prime Minister’s official residence, Indian embassies abroad and various government departments. Some articles, like jewellery or items that are not likely to be required for presentation, are auctioned off by the government.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has auctioned off many such gifts he had received in his official capacity for causes of national interest. During an interview in 2018, Modi said that, during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, he had auctioned off the gifts that he had received and were kept in the 'Toshakhana' and donated the proceeds to girl-child education. Then again in 2019, Modi had the gifts and mementoes he had received auctioned off and the proceeds were devoted towards the Namami Ganga project for a cleaner Ganga.

When Modi visited Paris last month for the Bastille Day celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron gifted him a framed facsimile of a 1916 photograph of a Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh officer and a replica of the Charlemagne chessmen, dating back to the 11th Century. The photograph was clicked in 1916 on the Champs-Elysees during the military parade on July 14 by a photo reporter from the Meurisse news agency. Macron also gifted Modi a series of novels by Marcel Proust published between 1913 and 1927 that are considered to be the most important works of French literature of the early 20th century. It is now for the authorities concerned to decide what to do with these items that will be in the Toshakhana – donate to museums, auction these off, or preserve these.