New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) senior officials, central security agencies as well as top police and security officials from Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday reviewed the law and order situation of the Union Territory ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in May.

The meeting was chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and was attended by NIA DG Dinkar Gupta, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DG CID RR Swain and several other senior officials from the Ministry. "The meeting especially reviewed the security preparedness keeping in mind the May G20 sumit," a senior official from the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat.



The meeting took place a day before Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to review the security situation in J&K on Thursday. "Preparation for hosting the G20 dignitaries and the venues where the events will take place have been discussed," the official said. The G20 summit meeting will be held in Kashmir from May 22 to 25.

The foreign and Indian delegates are scheduled to attend the meeting on Working Group of Tourism in Srinagar on May 23. "During their stay in Kashmir, all the delegates will be taken for site visit especially to the tourist places," the official said.

The official said that Home Minister Shah during his meeting with the officials from J&K and Home Ministry on Thursday will review the overall law and order situation as well as progress in the developmental activities in J&K. On previous occasions, Shah chaired similar meetings on the law and order scenario and development activities of J&K with the concerned officials.