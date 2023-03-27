Chennai: Once again the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, which recruits candidates for various government services, is beset with allegations of malpractices. The results of the Group IV subordinate services, including Junior Assistants in various departments and Village Administrative Officers, have stirred up a hornet's nest. Candidates, who claimed to have performed well in the examination but failed to secure the requisite rank, thronged the TNPSC headquarters in the city in hundreds, demanding justice.

This is not the first time that the TNPSC is facing such criticism. In 2020, a 46-year-old shepherd from Sivaganga district topped the Group IV exam and an inquiry revealed that several candidates who took the test at two centres in Ramanathapuram district have cheated their way into the top 100 by using a special ink at the behest of brokers. And the shepherd, Thiruvarajau was one among them and he was tending his herd in a far-off place when the results were announced. This led to the Commission holding a re-examination for them besides a police investigation, resulting in the disqualification and proscription of 99 candidates on the charge of indulging in corrupt practices.

This time also, Akash Friends IAS Academy at Tenkasi, nearly 620 km south of Chennai, has claimed that 2000 candidates who took coaching with them have cleared the examination and 6 of the 11 toppers were from this centre. The academy is said to have 40 branches spread across the state. This comes close on the heels of 700 candidates from a private coaching centre in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, clearing the examination for Land Surveyors and Draughtsmen.

A total of 18,36,534 candidates appeared for the Group IV examination held on July 24, 2022, for which results were announced last Friday. With 10,117 jobs up for grabs, many aspirants have burnt their midnight oil. But, what is intriguing is the fact that a whopping 5.30 lakh has failed in the Tamil language paper, which is of qualifying nature. But, the candidates who laid a siege to the Commission, claimed that irregularities were galore in the results.

“As per the new rules, only if a candidate qualified in the Tamil language paper, his general knowledge paper will be taken up for correction. Otherwise, it won't be taken up. That is why over 5 lakh aspirants have not cleared the examination,” said a TNPSC official, who doesn't want to be named. On the controversy over a huge number of candidates of a private coaching centre passing out successfully, he maintained that only the TNPSC Chairman can respond.

The issue had its echo in the Assembly with Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) raising it during zero hours through a calling attention motion. Responding, Finance and Human Resources Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said, “Necessary and appropriate action will be taken if malpractices had taken place. The TNPSC member-Secretary has been asked to explain,” adding that the TNPSC required reforms.

“The details given by the TNPSC and the claim by Akash are at variance. According to the TNPSC, there are only 8 examination centres in Tenkasi; in them, only 27 out of 500, 45 out of 100 and 397 out of 10000 have cleared the test. The private coaching centre had gone on an advertisement spree that 2000 candidates had passed out but we do not have the details of the centres they are running,” he said.

Further underlining the need for reforms in TNPSC examinations, the minister made it clear that for 7000 jobs, over 24 lakh applicants are in the race for which more than Rs 45 crore was requisitioned. And, we have to print 100 crore papers at a time when technology has grown leaps and bounds, he pointed out. But, TNPSC has to regain the trust of not only aspirants for government jobs but the general public as well.