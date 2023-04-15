TN GOVERNOR FLAGS OFF FIRST TRAIN HEADING FOR SAURASHTRA TAMIL SANGAMAM IN GUJARAT

Chennai The first train carrying delegates from Tamil Nadu to Saurashtra region in Gujarat aimed at strengthening ties between the two states as part of the upcoming Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam was flagged off here by Governor R N Ravi on Saturday The train departed in the early hours from Chennai Egmore Railway Station and will reach Veravel in Gujarat after a 36hour journey Southern Railway officials saidOn the lines of the recently concluded KashiTamil Sangamam the Centre has organised Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam is another unique exercise with the objective of enhanced and continuous mutual interaction between people of varied regions and ways of life the official website of the campaign saidIt would be a unique example to showcase the oneness of India to the world that the Saurashtra Tamils have assimilated with traditions of Tamil Nadu and as well as preserved their language and traditions the website stated Saurashtra Tamils have actively participated in the freedom movement and also contributed to the art trade and industry of Tamil Nadu that has earned the GI tag for the sarees and fabrics that they have produced with excellent skills it said Several thousand brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu are on cultural pilgrimage to Saurashtra to refresh and strengthen their thousand years connect the Raj Bhavan said in its official Twitter account First enthusiastic batch flagged off at Chennai Egmore Railway Station Hearty thanks to visionary Prime Minister Modi for Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam a sequel to KashiTamil Sangamam demonstrating the organic cultural unity of Bharat it saidSouthern Railway officials said Veravel in Gujarat is the nearest railway station to the famous Somnath Temple Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who was in Chennai last month to announce the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam programme termed it to as a milestone event in the ties between Tamil Nadu and GujaratThe forthcoming Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam would be the very first largest and holistic reunion of the two states after several centuries Mandaviya who hails from Gujarat had said then The 10day event is scheduled to commence from April 17 and would be held in multiple locations in Gujarat in the Sourashtra region The conference is aimed at rediscovering and celebrating the 1000year old contribution of Saurashtrian Tamils PTI