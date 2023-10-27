Kolkata: In a recent turn of events, Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal, has requested a postponement of her hearing before the Committee in connection with a complaint made against her by fellow MP Nishikant Dubey. The complaint alleges her direct involvement in a "cash for query" scandal in Parliament. Moitra, known for her vocal stance in the Opposition, maintains that the allegations are false and malicious.

The situation unfolded when Moitra received a letter dated October 26, 2023, summoning her to appear before the Committee on October 31, 2023, regarding the complaint filed by Nishikant Dubey on October 15, 2023. She expressed her eagerness to be given a fair hearing and an opportunity to defend herself against these accusations, which she deemed fake, malicious, and defamatory.

However, her concern arose from the fact that the Committee heard the complainants, Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai, on October 26, 2023, before granting her, the alleged accused, a chance to present her side of the story. This order of proceedings appeared to disregard the principles of natural justice.

Moitra, who represents the state of West Bengal, where Durga Puja is the most significant festival, cited her prior commitments to numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelan and meetings in her constituency from October 30 to November 4, 2023, making her presence in Delhi on October 31, 2023, impossible. She, therefore, requested the Committee to schedule her appearance at a date and time of their choice after November 5, 2023, in alignment with the precedent set by Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP, who was also granted additional time to prepare for his hearing due to prior commitments.

Moreover, Moitra pointed to an affidavit notarised at the Indian High Commission in Dubai on October 20, 2023, which she had submitted to the Committee on a suo moto basis. This affidavit was also released to the media by Shri Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian citizen. In an interview with Times Now channel on October 23, 2023, Shri Hiranandani expressed his willingness to appear before the Committee.

However, Ms. Moitra raised concerns about the lack of detail in Shri Hiranandani's affidavit, which did not provide an inventory of the alleged gifts and favours he claimed to have provided her. She emphasised that in the interest of natural justice and fairness, she should be allowed to cross-examine Shri Hiranandani. She asserted that Shri Hiranandani's detailed, verified list of alleged gifts and favours should be presented before the Committee.

Moitra stressed the importance of Shri Hiranandani's oral evidence, stating that any inquiry without his testimony would be incomplete and unfair, akin to a "kangaroo court." She insisted that Shri Hiranandani should also be called to depose before the Committee before it formulates its final report on the matter.