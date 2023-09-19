TIT FOR TAT INDIA EXPELS SENIOR CANADIAN DIPLOMAT

New Delhi: Hours after India announced that it rejects the allegations of the Canadian government over the recent killing of a Sikh activist in Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the High Commissioner of Canada here in Delhi.

The Ministry conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India, a statement from the MEA

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.

The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

The two line statement read.

Hours before, India dismissed allegations that its government was linked to the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada as “absurd” Tuesday.

The expulsion of senior Canadian diplomat came a day after Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations its government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.

Nijjar was organising an unofficial referendum in India for an independent Sikh nation at the time of this death. Indian authorities announced a cash reward last year for information leading to Nijjar’s arrest, accusing him of involvement in an alleged attack on a Hindu priest in India. (with Agency inputs)