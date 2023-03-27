Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, two villagers were killed by a tiger while they were collecting firewood in a nearby forest. The incident took place on Monday morning when Lal Singh, Rai Singh, and Kailash from Kalamanjan village ventured into the forest to collect firewood at around 6 o'clock.

According to sources, Lal Singh was busy cutting tree branches with an axe when the tiger attacked him. The victim bravely fought the wild animal to defend himself, but he lost his life. The tiger also reportedly sustained injuries in the man-animal conflict. Rai Singh and Kailash were grievously injured in the attack and were rushed to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Odagi. Doctors attending to the injured referred the duo to Surajpur District Hospital. Unfortunately, one of the injured persons died while undergoing treatment, and the third person is battling for his life.

Bhaiyathan Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sagar Singh, confirmed the incident, saying that "the tiger attacked three persons when the trio had gone inside the forest to collect firewood on Monday morning. Two persons were killed in the attack of the wild beast while the third critically injured person has been undergoing treatment." He added that the tiger's location was found to be five hundred meters away from the village, and efforts are on to rescue the wild animal.

The incident has left the villagers in a state of shock, and they are living in a tense atmosphere. The forest department officials have begun tracking the wild animal and have warned villagers not to venture into the forest. The officials have also asked the villagers to remain alert and vigilant.