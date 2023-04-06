THREE TECHIES ASSAULT MAN FOR OBJECTING TO HIGH PITCH MUSIC IN BENGALURU VICTIM DIES

Bengaluru: A man succumbed to injuries as he was allegedly assaulted by three techies. The deceased Lloyd Nemaiah, 54, had raised an objection over the playing of loud music at Vignan Nagar in the HAL area. The accused have been identified as Ram Samantre, Basudev Samantre and Anirudh, all hailing from Odisha, have been made accused in the case. A case was registered against them at the HAL Police Station, the police said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the three accused sitting inside a car were playing high pitch music. The trio was sitting in the car and the vehicle was parked on a road, close to an apartment building in the Belagavi Vigyan Nagar locality. The accused were playing high pitch music in the early morning of April 2. On hearing the music, Lloyd Nemaiah came out of his flat and told them to lower the sound as it was disturbing them.

This led to an argument between the accused and Lloyd Nemaiah. In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted Lloyd with slippers and also hit him with stones. Grievously injured Lloyd was taken to a hospital. Before being taken to the hospital, the victim lodged a complaint with the HAL police station. A counter-complaint was also lodged by the accused. Lloyd Nemaiah, who was admitted to a hospital, succumbed to injuries late on Tuesday night. The accused are on the run after the incident. Police are making a frantic search to track the accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident.