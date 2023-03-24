Pokaran (Jaisalmer): The Indian Army on Friday accidentally fired three missiles from the Pokaran field firing range in Rajasthan.The wreckage of a missile landed outside the field firing range in Kachhab Singh's field near Ajasar village, while another wreckage was found at a deserted location far away from Satyaya village. The search for the wreckage of the third missile is still underway.

The police and Army officials immediately rushed to the spot to recover the wreckage of the crashed missiles. No loss of life or property was reported in the crash. The incident was confirmed by Army's Public Relations Officer, Amitabh Sharma.

The annual exercise of an Army unit was underway at the Pokhran field firing range when the incident occurred, some officials informed. "The misfire incident was reported while an Army unit was undertaking its annual field firing on Friday," a defence spokesperson said. He said the missile detonated safely. But, the wreckage fell in the adjoining fields.

Also read: Court orders to call off strike, instead action to be taken against advocates

"No damage to personnel or property was reported. The matter is being investigated," he added. The crash formed a large crater in the land plot due to landing of both missiles.

The incident, which may have been the first of its kind, has raised questions about safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches. The exact reason of the misfiring has not yet been ascertained by the officials, though they have reassured that they will carry a thorough investigation and pronounce adequate punishment to the guilty.