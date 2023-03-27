Dungarpur (Rajasthan): At least 50,000 Bhramins from Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara assembled at the Vipra Mahakumbh held at Sagwara in southern Rajasthan on Sunday and demanded reservations in jobs and proportional representation in education and jobs. Rajasthan Minister of Sanskrit Education BD Kalla said Brahmins always wish for Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah and they should now unite and fight for their rights.

Kalla, while addressing the gathering, said that the state government granted 14% reservation in the EWS category but the central government has only limited it to 10 per cent. Over 4 per cent reservation is being denied due to the central government's terms and conditions, he pointed out.

He also said that the government is making efforts to remove the discrepancies in the EWS reservation. Kalla said that the Bhramin community needs reservations for better education and employment. Whereas Cabinet Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya said that for the first time in the country, the Government of Rajasthan has constituted the Vipra Welfare Board for the development of Brahmins.

Also read: Karnataka govt abolishes OBC quota for Muslims, grants 6% reservation for Vokkaligas, 7% for Lingayats

Member of Parliament Kanakamal Katara, former Minister Bhavani Joshi, National President of Vipra Foundation Radheshyam Sharma, MLA from Mavli Dharmanarayan Joshi, and several office bearers and people of the society participated.

Taking a dig at the alleged derogatory words written on walls against Brahmins at Delhi University, Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that the community always wishes for the good of all but, these days, they themselves are at a disadvantage in many aspects. "We will not tolerate insults against Brahmins and we will fight for our rights," he said.