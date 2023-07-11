New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition over the latter celebrating the Supreme Court decision on the legality of the service extension given to the current Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

In a longish tweet, Shah said those celebrating the Supreme decision were "delusional". "Those rejoicing over the Hon'ble SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons: The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset (sic)," Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court held that the orders dated November 17, 2021 and November 17, 2022 granting extensions of one year each to Mishra are "illegal" and curtailed his tenure to July 31. The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023. It, however, affirmed the amendments of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to extend the tenure of ED director for a maximum of five years.

Soon after the Supreme Court verdict, the Congress said it was a "vindication of its stand and a slap on the government's face". The opposition party also demanded that an independent investigation be instituted to scrutinse all actions taken by ED after November 17, 2021, when Mishra was granted the extension.

The Congress accused the government of indulging in "open and unabashed misuse" of the office of ED Director to fulfil its "malicious political objectives" and asked it to apologise.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who had filed one of the petitions in the case in the Supreme Court, claimed that it has now become clear how the government is "misusing" agencies to target the opposition leaders and destabilise elected governments in non-BJP-ruled states. He said the apex court needs to reconsider the decision upholding the validity of the law on the extension of tenure of ED and CBI directors.

"This is a victory of justice and vindication of our stand on brazen misuse and compromise of ED for political vendetta as also the blatant pursuit of Modi Government's desperate and obvious agenda," he said on Twitter. "This is a serious and historic indictment of the Modi Government, which was so desperate to have its choice of ED Chief (for reasons apparent to all) that it completely disregarded all norms of justice, equity and fairness to install its yes man'," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed that "in view of the said observation of the SC, all actions taken by ED after 17.11.2021 automatically become illegal, null and void." "Thus, we demand that an independent investigation (independent of influence and pressure of Modi Government) be constituted to scrutinse all actions by ED post 17.11.2021," he said.

The ED, "which has already faced devastating allegations to its credibility, must reject the interference of the Modi Government or risk its legacy being permanently tarnished and demolished beyond retrieval", he said. "We had hoped that the SC would strike down the law which allows such abuses of the process to take place, but for now the SC has let it stand. Nonetheless, we will continue to expose, challenge, and fight to the fullest all such attempts as the Modi Government may launch to try and undermine our democracy and our institutions," Surjewala said.

