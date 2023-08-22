THOSE FIVE SIXES IN IPL 2023 CHANGED MY LIFE RECALLS RINKU SINGH

Hyderabad: Rinku Singh played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and was selected for the T20 series against Ireland (IRE vs IND). This young player took advantage of the opportunity. In the very first match (second T20 against Ireland) when he got a chance to bat, Rinku showed his ability.

He scored 15 runs in the first 15 balls.. changed gears in the last two overs and scored a huge score for the team. He scored 38 runs in 21 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes and became the player of the match. Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi interviewed Rinku Singh after the match. On the occasion, he recalled hitting five consecutive sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Rinku Singh claimed that those five sixes have changed his life.

Also read: India vs Ireland: Rinku Singh on cloud nine over T20 debut prospect

"I am very excited to bat in the first match. But, the opportunity did not come. I am very happy to get a chance to bat in the second T20. I wanted to play till the end as I played in IPL. Plan to keep calm and hit the last two-three overs. Five sixes (against Gujarat Titans in IPL) changed my life. I got recognition from that innings. Fans love to cheer 'Rinku..Rinku' from the stands," Rinku Singh explained in the video. BCCI recently posted a video related to this on its X account (Formerly Twitter).

It may be recalled that in the match against Gujarat Titans in the 2023 IPL season, Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes in the last over to win the trophy. Rinku's aggressiveness continued in the next matches as well. So, he got a place on the national team. The third T20 against Ireland will be played on Wednesday. It may be noted that India won the three T20 series by 2-0.