Indore: Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted Sanatana Dharma is the foundation of India and those talking about its eradication will be themselves "destroyed" by the "140 crore people of the country". He questioned the "silence" of Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) parties over critical statements made on Sanatana Dharma by leaders of one of its key constituents, the DMK, and claimed the opposition bloc is riddled with internal contradictions.

Scindia, talking to reporters at the Indore airport, said the I.N.D.I.A front has parties ranging from north to south and they speak in different voices. "There is a party in the north, which thinks the move to make Kashmir, an integral part of India was wrong. This alliance includes a party from south India, which has called for the destruction of Sanatana Dharma," he pointed out.

In a reference to the critical statements made by DMK leaders, including Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sanatana Dharma, Scindia said the rest of the I.N.D.I.A parties were silent on the issue "as if someone had put tapes on their mouths".

Udhayanidhi Stalin likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, and called for its eradication. "There is a talk of destroying Sanatana Dharma that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi followed till his last breath. The alliance that talks about destroying Sanatana Dharma, which is the foundation of India, will be destroyed by the 140 crore people of the country," said the BJP leader.

Reacting to the boycott of 14 anchors of TV new channels by the 'INDIA' bloc, Scindia said "Those who have bad hearts do the work of blacklisting people. The people of the country are going to blacklist this alliance."

Scindia alleged the Samajwadi Party (SP) indulged in "appeasement" when it ruled Uttar Pradesh and now a government with similar orientation is in office in Bihar. The RJD and the JD (U), which head the coalition government in Bihar, are members of INDIA, a front of more than two dozen anti-BJP parties. (PTI)