THIS RUBBER BOY FROM US HAS BAGGED SEVEN GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS

Hyderabad Daniel Browning Smith from America is known as The Rubber Boy Because he can bend his body like a bow Not only that he can fold his whole body and go into a box Daniel excels with all that skills With this recognition he got opportunities to act in many advertisements movies and TV showsWho is Daniel Daniel was born in Meridian USA He has a sister and a brother Daniel used to jump from a great heights to the ground when he was a small kid But nothing happened to him All of them in the house were talking about it His parents felt that their child had a bright future as a contortionist It means a person who performs some kind of circus feat As a young man Daniel performed on the streets That led to an opportunity in a circus show He joined Master Louie at the San Francisco School to further his training After a few days Daniel would twist his body in a surprising way Although many contortionists were already doing the feats Daniel s style was unique He used to make a special impression by moving fast and differentlySeven Guinness Book of World RecordsSeeing Daniel s unique style the Guinness Book of World Records recognised him as the Most Contortionist in a Box in 1999 That adventure is that he bent his trunk at an angle of 180 degreesfolded his arms and legs and placed himself in a box In 2007 he got another Guinness Book of World Record award for Most Flexible Man He has seven Guinness Book of World records in his name Since then Daniel got opportunities to act in many movies and TV shows He used to perform outside many colleges and concerts That gave him the rare recognition of The Rubber Boy A flaw is a blessingThe reason why Daniel bends his body in various ways is Ellus Dunlos Syndrome This disease is transmitted due to a genetic defect There are 13 types of Elus Dunlos Syndrome The joints in the body of those who are affected by this disease turn any number of bends The skin is very sensitive So even if they get a small blow the injury becomes a big one Many infected suffer from severe muscle and bone pain Fortunately Daniel suffered only mild pain That is why medical experts say that he is able to excel in his chosen field