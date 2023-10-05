Afghan Embassy still functioning, says Ministry of External Affairs
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: India on Thursday said the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi is functioning, days after the Embassy announced that it was suspending operations. Addressing a weekly media briefing here in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our understanding is that the embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats, who are there in the embassy as well as with the Afghan diplomats, who are there in the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad".
"However, we received a communication last week purportedly from the embassy indicating that it intends to suspend operation at the end of September. However, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission", Bagchi added. "We have also noted that there has been a prolonged absence of the Afghan ambassador and that a large number of diplomats have left India in the recent past", MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
The embassy had announced last week that it would terminate operations in India from October 1, listing a series of allegations, including that it received no support from the Indian government. India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, however, rejected the claim and said, "I don't think they are factually correct". While India has not recognised the Taliban regime, it's amongst the 15 countries that run missions in Kabul, which it reopened in June 2022 as a technical mission.