New Delhi: India on Thursday said the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi is functioning, days after the Embassy announced that it was suspending operations. Addressing a weekly media briefing here in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our understanding is that the embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats, who are there in the embassy as well as with the Afghan diplomats, who are there in the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad".

"However, we received a communication last week purportedly from the embassy indicating that it intends to suspend operation at the end of September. However, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission", Bagchi added. "We have also noted that there has been a prolonged absence of the Afghan ambassador and that a large number of diplomats have left India in the recent past", MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.