THAROOR TWITTERATIS SLAM NCERT ON REMOVING MAULANA AZAD REFERENCES FROM CLASS XI TEXTBOOK

Hyderabad Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed the Union government for removing portions that refer to India s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in the revised National Council of Educational Research and Training NCERT class XI political science textbook He termed it as What a disgrace The act of removal of references to the freedom fighter Azad from the new class XI political science textbook have generated a huge backlash from all quarters and left the Twitter users worried on what will be on the agenda of NCERT s removal list and what ramifications would it have on the history which is left for the posterityThe Trivandrum MP who held the portfolio of union minister of state for human resource development said What a disgrace I have no objection to adding neglected figures to the historical narrative but deleting people especially for the wrong reasons is unworthy of our diverse democracy and its storied history in a TweetThe future generations will not learn about nations first education minister What they will definitely learn is the shameful bigotry of the current dispensation This is not the inclusive religion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam that PM keeps talking about Priyanka Chaturvedi Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy LeaderShiv Sena UBT tweetedHe was a freedom fighter and Indias first Education Minister but any mention of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad has been deleted from a revised political science textbook by the BJP government This is the erasure of Muslim history from textbooks Indian American Muslim Council said in a tweetHistorian S Irfan Habib tweeted the link of the media report and wrote It is petty and shameful that NCERT deleted Maulana Azad s name from the list of senior leaders who chaired the major committees of the Constituent assembly It is an insult for someone who stood for united India till the end According to NCERT the syllabus rationalisation exercise was undertaken last year wherein overlapping and irrelevant portions were dropped from the course The deletions include Gujarat riots Mughal courts Emergency Cold War and Naxalite movement among others However the rationalisation note did not have any mention of any changestrims in class XI political science textbookThe NCERT maintained that no curriculum trimming took place now and the syllabus rationalisation in June last year and downplayed the changes not reflecting in rationalisation note as an oversight In the controversial version of the textbook first chapter titled Constitution Why and How a line has been revised to omit Azad s name from the constituent assembly committee meetings The revised line now reads Usually Jawaharlal Nehru Rajendra Prasad Sardar Patel or BR Ambedkar chaired these Committees