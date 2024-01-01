Hyderabad/Delhi : Internet is flooded with rumours about the death of Masood Azhar, chief of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. A video of a blast in which Masood Azhar was allegedly killed surfaced on social media. JeM chief Masood Azhar is wanted in numerous terror attacks in India and he was also involved in the 2001 Parliament attack case.

One post on X, formerly Twitter, attached a video of the blast and said: "New Year Gift from Unknown Man. BIG BREAKING NEWS. As per unconfirmed reports, Most wanted Terrorist, Kandhar hijacker Masood Azhar has been kiIIIed in bomb expIosion by UNKNOWN MEN at 5 am." The unconfirmed reports about the terror chief's death circulated on social media and took the internet by storm.

Masood Azhar's terror outfit was also involved in the Pulwama terror attack case. India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) prepared a 13,500-page charge sheet in the Pulwama attack case, named JeM chief Masood Azhar as one of the accused. The Pulwama terror attack was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.

Masood Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist for whose arrest Pakistan has been under increasing international pressure. Following this, Islamabad had written to Afghanistan seeking arrest of the JeM chief.