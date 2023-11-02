TELANGANA RAHUL GANDHI VISITS MEDIGADDA BARRAGE CALLS KALESHWARAM PROJECT AS KCR FAMILY ATM

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has trained his guns on the patriarch of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, K Chandrashekar Rao and his family of using the Kaleshwaram Project as their family ATM(automated teller machine), citing reports of poor construction leading to cracks in pillars and sinking of some pillars.

The Congress leader visited the Medigadda Barrage and shared pictures from his visit. The barrage is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, and is located in poll-bound Telangana.

Rahul wrote: "Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking. KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana. "