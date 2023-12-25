TELANGANA LEADS IN JOB SKILLS AMONG 18 21 YEAR OLDS PUNE TOPS AMONG CITIES

Hyderabad: Telangana emerges as the leading state with the highest job-ready youth aged 18-21, boasting an impressive 85.45 per cent possessing the requisite skills, according to the recently released ‘India Skill Report’ by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Pune secures the top position among cities, with 80.82 per cent of its youth equipped with the necessary qualifications. However, Hyderabad ranked seventh among cities, with 51.50 per cent of its youth meeting the job skill criteria.

The report prepared by Webox in collaboration with other organisations unveiled that 3.88 lakh individuals nationwide participated in the National Employability Test (NET). The national average score stands at 51.25 per cent, indicating a significant scope for improvement in skill readiness among the youth.

Venkat Kanchanapalli, CEO of Suntech Corp, emphasised the need for the education sector to intensify efforts to propel the state's youth into becoming top technologists. He highlighted the importance of forging stronger ties with industries, focusing on emerging technologies and promoting internships, as well as campus recruitment and training initiatives.

Telangana also stands out for having the highest percentage (78.68 per cent) of youth possessing strong numerical skills, with Bengaluru leading in employable girls at 44.01 per cent. Kerala emerges as the preferred state for job-seeking young men and women, with Kochi being the city of choice for young women. Moreover, Karnataka secures the top position (73.33 per cent) in English language proficiency, followed by Uttar Pradesh (68.75 per cent) and Kerala (61.66 per cent).

The report also highlights the states with the highest job-ready youth aged 18-21, with Telangana leading the pack, followed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, and Haryana. In terms of courses, the report underscores the MBA as the top choice, with 71.16 per cent scoring 60 per cent marks, followed by B.Tech (64.67 per cent) and MCA (64.63 per cent).