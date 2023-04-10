TECHNICAL GLITCH IN GOOGLE PAY ACCIDENTAL CASHBACKS TO PIXEL PHONE USERS

Hyderabad: Due to a technical glitch in Google Pay services in America many people have accumulated huge cash in the form of rewards. Google Pay, a payment app, belonging to the popular search engine Google used to provide huge cashback to users. Now many people are getting the message 'better luck next time'. Some of those who scratched the same have got up to Rs 80,000 deposited in their accounts. This happened due to a small error in Google Pay. But this happened not in India, but in America. Some Pixel phone users in the US have received huge cashback (Google Pay cashback) due to an error in Google Pay.

Starting from 10 dollars and some up to 1,000 dollars have been credited to their accounts. Some users wrote this on Reddit. A user said that out of 16 transactions, he got cashback for 10 transactions. Some others mentioned that they received 100 dollars. Another user stated that he got 240 dollars. Another user said that he received 1,072 dollars at once. That is more than Rs 80,000 in Indian currency. As this incident went viral on social media, some people also tried their luck on Google Pay.

However, Google Pay noticed the flaw in the app and fixed it immediately. Many are claiming that this error has arisen during technical changes in the app. However, it also seems that Google Pay has taken back the money from the users, who received the cashback. It is reported that nothing has been done in the case of those who have already transferred the respective funds. While Google Pay is serving in the form of UPI in India and as Wallet in America.