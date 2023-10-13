New Delhi: TDP floor leaders in Parliament on Friday expressed concern about the health condition of jailed party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that he gets the best available medical care.

Naidu, the 73-year-old former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on September 9 for alleged misappropriation of funds of the Skill Development Corporation. He is currently under judicial remand and lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and K Ram Mohan Naidu -- the floor leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively -- made a common representation to the prime minister stating that there are troubling reports regarding the condition of Naidu and allegations of political revenge by the present state government.

It is reported that Naidu has lost 5 kg of weight due to dehydration, etc, which ultimately may affect his kidneys. There are also reports of skin allergies, which require appropriate medical attention, they said. "Reports of significant weight loss, which, if not addressed immediately, could adversely impact his health, particularly his kidneys," the floor leaders said in the letter.